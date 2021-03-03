Mar 03, 2021 / 07:40PM GMT

Ritu Subhalaksmi Baral - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Biotechnology Analyst



Hey, everyone. Thanks for joining us at the Sarepta fireside chat at the Cowen 2021 Health Care Conference. Hopefully, our first and only virtual health care conference for Cowen.



With us from Sarepta, we have CEO, Doug Ingram; CFO, Ian Estepan; and CMO, Gilmore O'Neill, who I'm sure most of you know.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Biotechnology AnalystSo Doug, let's get started. I guess, Doug and Gilmore. So the last major milestone you have is the top line for the Phase II 102 study from your DMD gene therapy. You missed on the top line NSAA analysis because there's some pretty significant baseline imbalances between age cohorts, which were not stratified for baseline block. One question I've gotten from investors a lot is why didn't you stratify? And if you could, from there, just tell us how you're doing, what's the latest from the crossover patients and how