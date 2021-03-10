Mar 10, 2021 / 07:25PM GMT

Huidong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Gena Wang. I'm biotech analyst at Barclays. Welcome to our second virtual global healthcare conference. First, I wish everyone stay healthy. And I would like to thank all the participants: investors, companies, and also, particularly our event team and the corporate access team, who made this virtual health care conference possible.



With that, I would like to introduce our next presenting company, Sarepta. With us today, we have Doug Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer. We have Gilmore O'Neill, our Chief Medical Officer. And also, we have Ian Estepan, Chief Financial Officer.



With that, I hand over to you, Doug, to give a brief overview of the company, and then we jump into Q&A.



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



And I'll be very brief. Gena, first, thank you for having us today. We're excited to talk about our various programs. As you know, for those who may be less familiar with