May 03, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Sarepta Therapeutics conference call and webcast for the clinical update results from the 30 milligram per kilogram cohort of the MOMENTUM study of SPR-5051 (sic) [SRP-5051] for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.
At this time, I'll turn the call over to Doug Ingram, President and CEO, for opening remarks.
Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you all for joining us today for a review of what is a very important program to Sarepta, and more important still to the Duchenne patients that we serve. What you will hear today from our Head of R&D, Dr. Gilmore O'Neill, is that we have seen a very significant dose response with our 30 mg per kg cohort for SRP-5051, that we believe we have found the optimal dose to discuss with the agency moving to what we hope to be a pivotal trial for our program, and that is successful. SRP-5051 could offer a step order improvement in the treatment of Duchenne muscular
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc to Discuss Results from 30 mg/kg Cohort of MOMENTUM Study of SRP-5051 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Call Transcript
May 03, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...