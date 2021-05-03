May 03, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you all for joining us today for a review of what is a very important program to Sarepta, and more important still to the Duchenne patients that we serve. What you will hear today from our Head of R&D, Dr. Gilmore O'Neill, is that we have seen a very significant dose response with our 30 mg per kg cohort for SRP-5051, that we believe we have found the optimal dose to discuss with the agency moving to what we hope to be a pivotal trial for our program, and that is successful. SRP-5051 could offer a step order improvement in the treatment of Duchenne muscular