May 18, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the report out from our 11 patient cohort update, our study to characterize our DMD gene therapy 9001 using our commercial process material.



Now before I turn the call over to Dr. Rodino-Klapac, let me contextualize these results. I have said before, and I will repeat it here. It is difficult to overstate the importance of this data. Indeed, these results are one of the most significant ones yet in Sarepta's history and with the benefit of hindsight, I believe, may be among the most seminal moments in the treatment of Duchenne muscular