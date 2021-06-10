Jun 10, 2021 / 05:20PM GMT

Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Salveen Richter, Biotechnology Analyst at Goldman Sachs. Thanks for joining us. We're really pleased to have Sarepta with us today. For us Doug Ingram, President and CEO; and Ian Estepan, CFO. With that, Doug, thanks again for joining us.



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VPAnd with program pipeline here of 42 drugs, of which 26 are gene therapy across multiple neuromuscular disorders, how are you thinking about portfolio management and progress, particularly when so much of your value seems to be driven in your lead clinical asset?- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorThat's a great question because I think, actually, we probably understate the number of total programs that