Jun 16, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us at the Bank of America Virtual Napa Conference. It's my pleasure this morning to have with us Sarepta as our next presenting company. For the next 50 minutes, I have the pleasure of speaking with Doug Ingram, who is President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Ian Estepan, who is CFO. Doug and Ian, good morning. Thanks for joining us.



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you for having us, Tazeen.



Ian Michael Estepan - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you.



Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



So we do hope to be back to Napa next year, but we're happy that you joined us virtually from Boston today.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - VPSo maybe for those that are listening, can you