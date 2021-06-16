Jun 16, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP
Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us at the Bank of America Virtual Napa Conference. It's my pleasure this morning to have with us Sarepta as our next presenting company. For the next 50 minutes, I have the pleasure of speaking with Doug Ingram, who is President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Ian Estepan, who is CFO. Doug and Ian, good morning. Thanks for joining us.
Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you for having us, Tazeen.
Ian Michael Estepan - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you.
Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP
So we do hope to be back to Napa next year, but we're happy that you joined us virtually from Boston today.
Questions and Answers:Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP
So maybe for those that are listening, can you