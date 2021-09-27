Sep 27, 2021 / 05:20PM GMT
Alethia Rene Young - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division - Director of Equity Research & Head of Healthcare Research
Hey, everybody. It's Alethia Young here. I cover large-cap, small, mid-cap at Cantor, biotech, of course. Very happy to have Sarepta Therapeutics. I have Doug Ingram, who's the President and CEO and Ian Estepan, who's the EVP and CFO. So obviously, you guys issued a press release this morning on 5051, so it was exciting to me at least. So let's start with that. Just give us the highlights of that release. And then, it also just seems like maybe a positive on the faster pathway to market and it seems like it was a little bit ahead of what I thought was the scheduled time for this. So maybe we start with there?
Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Sure, Alethia. First, thank you for having us today. We're really excited to talk about the progress we're making. And we are also very excited about that press release this morning. I think I've said before, this broad strokes, we have been -- while
