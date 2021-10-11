Oct 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Catherine, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for what we are calling throughout as Micro-dystrophin Day.



First, remember, we will make a number of forward-looking statements today. Please refer to our various public filings for a list and discussion of the risks and uncertainties that come with making predictions about what may occur in the future. Now in a moment, Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac will walk us through recent updates from our 3 ongoing studies, the Study 101, Study 102 and Study 103. And then we'll provide information on the protocol for our pivotal trial, Study 301, a study that we call EMBARK.



SRP-9001 represents the most