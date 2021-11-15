Nov 15, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT
Huidong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Gena Wang. I'm smid-cap biotech analyst at the Barclays. Welcome to our fifth gene editing and gene therapy summit. It is my great pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, Sarepta. With us, we have a Doug Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer. We have Ian Estepan, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. We have a Louise Rodino-Klapac, EVP and the Chief Scientific Officer.
With that, I hand over to Doug to give a brief overview before we dive into the Q&A.
Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you very much, Gena, and thank you for having us today. So I'll try to be brief, but 2021 has been really important and pivotal year for us. In fact, as a result of the progress we've made this year and think about it, the approvals, our third approval, revenue, data, manufacturing, CMC success, regulatory success, we stand right now, I think, in the single most exciting moment in our entire
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc at Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 15, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...