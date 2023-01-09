Jan 09, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP and Analyst



All right. Let's go ahead and get started. Welcome, everyone, to the 41st Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by [Malcolm Cuneo] and Priyanka Grover from the team. Our next presenting company is Sarepta. And presenting on behalf of the company, we have CEO, Doug Ingram. Doug?



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Anupam. Thanks, everyone, for joining us today, and thanks for those joining us online as well. We'll go 2 slides forward. I'll try my best to -- for those online, to remember try to reference slide numbers as I know that the slides don't automatically go forward. So for the last many years, we've been building, and we've been building frenetically.



We gathered together the pipeline and the people. We built a balance sheet. We gained multiple approvals. We've served the Duchenne community. We've been advancing our pipeline. And