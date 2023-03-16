Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRP-9001 BLA Update Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Norma. Good evening, and thank you for joining our update call regarding the Biologics License Application, or BLA, for SRP-9001, our investigational gene therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As you will have seen in our accompanying release, we completed our late-cycle review this week and the FDA's Office of Therapeutic Products, or OTP, has now determined that they will hold an advisory committee, or Adcom, meeting for the SRP-9001 BLA.



As Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a devastating and life-ending disease and time is of the essence for the thousands of families living with Duchenne, the Center for Biologics