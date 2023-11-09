Sarepta Therapeutics Inc at UBS BioPharma Conference Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Colin Nigel Bristow - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Well, good morning, and welcome to day 2 of the UBS Biopharma Conference. I'm Colin Bristow, one of the biotech analysts. It's my pleasure to have Sarepta Therapeutics here with us today. On behalf of the company, we have CFO, Ian Estepan, Ian, thank you for spending the time with us.



Ian Michael Estepan - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you so much for having us. And obviously, I'm going to be making some forward-looking statements. So obviously, you should refer to our SEC documents for the appropriate warnings around that.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - AnalystSo a busy couple of weeks for you guys. Maybe we could start with just walk us through the chain of events from the unblinding of EMBARK to kind of where we are today.- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - Executive VP & CFOYes. So obviously