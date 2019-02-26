Feb 26, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Catherine Hu - Scholar Rock Holding Corp. - Executive Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Thanks, Amanda. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss the interim results from the Phase 1 trial of SRK-015 in healthy volunteers and an overview of the Phase 2 trial in SMA.



Today's call will be led by Nagesh Mahanthappa, our President, CEO; and Yung Chyung, our Chief Medical Officer. Nagesh and Yung will be joined by Alan Buckler, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Rhonda Chicko, our Chief Financial Officer for Q&A.



Before I turn it over to Nagesh, I wanted you to know that we'll be making various