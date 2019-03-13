Mar 13, 2019 / 01:20PM GMT
Ritu Baral - Cowen and Company - Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today on the last day of Cowen's 39th Annual Healthcare Conference here in Boston. I am covering biotech analyst, Ritu Baral, and welcome to the Scholar Rock corporate presentation. Presenting on behalf of Scholar Rock is President and CEO, Nagesh Mahanthappa. Nagesh, take it away.
Nagesh Mahanthappa - Scholar Rock Holding Corporation - CEO & President
Thank you, Ritu. So yes, I am new Nagesh Mahanthappa, President and CEO of Scholar Rock and I'd like to thank Cowen for the opportunity to present today. The obligatory disclaimer slide. Again, details on risk factors can be found in our most recent 10-Q filings.
With that let me turn to the foundation that we've created over the last year which really sets the stage for a number of very exciting activities this year. So 2018 was a very exciting year for us. The Company went public in May raising $86 million in gross proceeds. Within days of initiating that IPO process we also became a clinical stage company putting
Scholar Rock Holding Corp at Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript
Mar 13, 2019 / 01:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...