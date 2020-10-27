Oct 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Catherine Hu - Scholar Rock Holding Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's call to review the 6-month interim analysis results from our SRK-015 TOPAZ Phase II clinical trial patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy or SMA. The webcast slides for this call can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations page on the Scholar Rock website.



I wanted to note that we'll be making various statements about Scholar Rock's future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the