Oct 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SRK-015 TOPAZ Interim Analyst Results Conference Call.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Catherine Hu. Thank you. Ma'am, please begin.
Catherine Hu - Scholar Rock Holding Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's call to review the 6-month interim analysis results from our SRK-015 TOPAZ Phase II clinical trial patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy or SMA. The webcast slides for this call can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations page on the Scholar Rock website.
I wanted to note that we'll be making various statements about Scholar Rock's future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the
