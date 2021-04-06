Apr 06, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Catherine Hu - Scholar Rock Holding Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's call to review the 12-month top-line results from our apitegromab TOPAZ Phase II clinical trial of patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA.



I wanted to note that we'll be making various statements about Scholar Rock's future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private