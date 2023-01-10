Jan 10, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Tessa Thomas Romero - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Associate



Welcome, everyone, to the 41st Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Tessa Romero, I'm one of the senior biotech analysts here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by Taylor Hanley and Adhiraj Chauhan from the team.



Our next presenting company is Scholar Rock. And presenting on behalf of the company, we have Jay Backstrom. And really, we're going to have a 20-minute formal presentation here, but we will follow it up with some Q&A. So there is a webcast with a Q&A portal, please submit your questions, or we're going to have a mic runner as well in the room to ask live audience questions as well.



With that, I'm going to hand it over to Jay.



Jay T. Backstrom - Scholar Rock Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director



All right. Well, thank you, Tessa. It's a pleasure to be here representing Scholar Rock at this year's JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm pleased with our progress during the first 3 months as CEO, and I'm very excited about our future and for