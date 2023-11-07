Q3 2023 Scholar Rock Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Rushmie Nofsinger -



Good morning. I am Rushmie Nofsinger, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations at Scholar Rock. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today for our Q3 2023 business update call. This call is audio only. You can access the slides that we'll be referring to on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page on the Scholar Rock website.



Moving to Slide 2. Before we begin, I want to note that we'll be making various statements about Scholar Rock's expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, for the purposes of the Safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any future date. Please refer to our SEC filings for the full disclosure of all the risks.



Turning to Slide 3. I'd like to introduce the members of the Scholar Rock team who will be presenting during today's call and will be available for questions after the conclusion of the formal