Jan 09, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Tessa Romero J.P. Morgan Securities LLC-Analyst
Welcome everyone to the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Tessa Romero, and I'm one of the senior biotechnology analysts here at J.P. Morgan. Our next presenting company is Scholar Rock. And speaking, on behalf of the Company, we have CEO, Jay Backstrom. Jay, over to you.
Jay Backstrom Scholar Rock - Inc. - President & CEO
All right. Well, thank you, Tess. Good afternoon, everybody. It's a pleasure to be here representing Scholar Rock at this year's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. And really pleased to have the opportunity to highlight the progress we've made since I joined the company a little over a year ago, and to outline the exciting year that we have ahead.
I will be making forward-looking statements, so I suggest you refer to this slide for my disclaimers. You may also refer to the section entitled risk factors in our quarterly and annual reports.
For those new to Scholar Rock, we are a global leader in harnessing the life-changing potential TGF-beta
