Q3 2021 Sensus Healthcare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Sensus Healthcare Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And I will now turn the program over to Kim Golodetz.



Kim Sutton Golodetz - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates - Inc. - SVP and Principal



Thank you. This is Kim Golodetz with LHA. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from Sensus Healthcare are Joe Sardano, Chief Executive Officer; and Javier Rampolla, Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, some of the matters that will be discussed during today's call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than historical facts that address activities Sensus Healthcare assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates and other similar expressions will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are management's beliefs based on currently available information. Sensus Healthcare undertakes no obligation to