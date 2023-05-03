Q1 2023 Sensus Healthcare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

As a reminder, some of the matters that will be discussed during today's call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than historical facts that address activity Sensus Healthcare assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates and other similar expressions will, short or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.