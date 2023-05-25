May 25, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Virtual Investor Conferences presentation from Summit State Bank.



Brian Reed, President and CEO; and Camille Kazarian, Executive Vice President and CFO of Summit State Bank, which trades on Nasdaq under the symbol SSBI.



Brian and Camille.



Brian Reed - Summit State Bank - President & CEO



Thank you, Laura. And we're happy to be here today. Very interesting time for community banks, and we're really happy to be able to present to you today some very positive things that are going on at Summit State Bank.



So here in our company overview, we're showing that we passed the $1 billion-mark last year. And now, in the first quarter, over $1.1 billion, with five branch locations and more than 116 employees.