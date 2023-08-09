Q2 2023 TransAct Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the TransAct Technologies Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). This call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Gardella, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ryan Gardella -



Thanks, Chris. Good afternoon, and welcome to TransAct Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close. Joining us from the company is CEO, John Dillon and President and CFO, Steven DeMartino. Today's call will include a discussion of the company's key operating strategies, progress on those initiatives and details on our second quarter financial results. We will then open the call to participants for questions.



As a reminder, this conference call contains statements about future events and expectations, which are forward-looking in nature. Statements on this call may be deemed as forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. For a full list of