Q3 2021 Talkspace Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, and welcome to Talkspace's Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2021. Leading today's call are Doug Braunstein, Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer. Management will offer their prepared remarks, and we'll then take your questions.



Talkspace press release and webcast link are available on the Investor Relations section of Talkspace's website.



On this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us and actual events or results may differ materially. Please refer to the documents that we file with the SEC, including the Form 8-K filed with today's press release and the disclaimer posted on Talkspace's website.



I'll now turn it over to Doug Braunstein.



Douglas Lee Braunstein - Talkspace, Inc. - Interim CEO & Chairman



Thank you, operator. Welcome, and thank you all for joining us today. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to speak with you, both as Chairman