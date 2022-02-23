Feb 23, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Daniel Grosslight - Citigroup, Inc. - Analyst
All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the Talkspace presentation here at the Citi Healthcare Services Conference. My name is Daniel Grosslight, and I am the healthcare technology analyst here at Citi. And I'm very pleased to welcome Doug Braunstein, the Chairman and Interim CEO of Talkspace; and Jennifer Fulk, the CFO of Talkspace. (Conference Instructions)
All right. So before we dig into the Q&A here, Doug and Jennifer, relatively new to the public markets here. You went public via SPAC last summer. So I think it would be helpful for those listening in if you can just do a little table setting and give a brief overview of the business.
Doug Braunstein - Talkspace, Inc. - Chairman & Interim CEO
Sure. So Daniel, thanks for having us and appreciate the opportunity to talk about our company. So Talkspace is a leading provider of digital behavioral healthcare services. The company has about a decade work of history. It began as a direct-to-consumer capability, where members
Talkspace Inc at Citi Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Feb 23, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...