Q1 2022 Talkspace Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Mike Lovell - Talkspace, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Good evening, everyone. Thanks for joining Talkspace's 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call. I hope you've had the opportunity to access the press release. We have a presentation of our earnings materials that you should see on Talkspace's IR site. We will use the presentation to walk you through today's remarks.



We will begin with comments from Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Doug Braunstein, followed by Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Fulk. Both are available for questions following their prepared remarks.



Certain measures we will discuss on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude the impact of one-off items. Reconciliations of these