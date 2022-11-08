Q3 2022 Talkspace Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Jeannine Feyen;Director Communications -



Good morning, and welcome to Talkspace Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2022. I am Jeannine Feyen, Director of Communications. I hope you've had the opportunity to access the press release we posted on Talkspace IR website and the presentation of our earnings results. We'll use this presentation to walk you through today's remarks. Leading today's call areÂ Douglas Braunstein, Chairman of the Board; Dr. Jon Cohen, newly appointed CEO; andÂ Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer. Management will offer their prepared remarks, and we'll then take your questions. Certain measures we'll discuss on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude the