Jul 14, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Matt Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. - Analyst



It's my pleasure to introduce our next presenting company today, Protara. Presenting for Protara is Jesse Shefferman, CEO. Jesse, I will give the floor to you. And look forward to hopefully asking some questions at the end, but thanks again for joining us at the conference today.



Jesse Shefferman - Protara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, Director, CEO



Sure thing, Matt, and thank you for having us. Really appreciate the opportunity to speak to the folks here at the conference.



Let me start with a little introduction on Protara. For some, it will be a reintroduction, but I'd like to reorient the listening audience to sort of who we are and what makes us maybe particularly different from a number of other drug development companies out there today.



So Protara Therapeutics is a drug development company. We are focused on mid- to late-stage drug development in the field of oncology and rare disease. We take a particularly interesting approach, in that, what we try to do and where we find