Mar 08, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT

Ken Cacciatore - TD Cowen - Analyst



So I want to introduce Protara, the fireside chat. Jesse, thank you for coming out and seeing us, and I'll let you introduce your team that we have with you. I think the best way to start is a little bit about your background, and take us back to how we got here.



Jesse Shefferman - Protara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, Director, CEO



Sure.



Ken Cacciatore - TD Cowen - Analyst



How you identified the asset -- just a little bit of the history. It's always unique to hear a little bit of the background on it.



Jesse Shefferman - Protara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, Director, CEO



Sure. So thanks, Ken. You want me to introduce the team real quick? Yeah. So I'm Jesse Shefferman, Co-Founder, CEO of Protara Therapeutics. I'm joined by my fellow Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Operations Officer, Jackie Zummo; Head of IR and Comms, Justine; and our brand new, freshly minted CFO, Pat Fabbio, who joined the company about a month ago.



So