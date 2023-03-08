Mar 08, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT
Ken Cacciatore - TD Cowen - Analyst
So I want to introduce Protara, the fireside chat. Jesse, thank you for coming out and seeing us, and I'll let you introduce your team that we have with you. I think the best way to start is a little bit about your background, and take us back to how we got here.
Jesse Shefferman - Protara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, Director, CEO
Sure.
Ken Cacciatore - TD Cowen - Analyst
How you identified the asset -- just a little bit of the history. It's always unique to hear a little bit of the background on it.
Jesse Shefferman - Protara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, Director, CEO
Sure. So thanks, Ken. You want me to introduce the team real quick? Yeah. So I'm Jesse Shefferman, Co-Founder, CEO of Protara Therapeutics. I'm joined by my fellow Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Operations Officer, Jackie Zummo; Head of IR and Comms, Justine; and our brand new, freshly minted CFO, Pat Fabbio, who joined the company about a month ago.
So
