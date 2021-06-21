Jun 21, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Tarsus Pharmaceuticals SATURN-1 Phase 2b/3 Data Conference Call.
After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question- and-answer session. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. If you require any further assistance, please press star zero.
I would now like to turn the call over to Leo Greenstein, Chief Financial Officer of Tarsus. You may begin.
Leo Greenstein - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO
Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' webcast and conference call to cover SATURN-1 Pivotal Trial Topline Results for TP-03 in the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and a brief corporate update.
Before we get started, I would like to reference the notice regarding forward-looking statements that was included within today's press release. In today's remarks, we will make statements that are considered forward looking within the meaning of securities laws, including without
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc Saturn-1 Pivotal Trial Topline Results Call Transcript
Jun 21, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...