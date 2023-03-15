Mar 15, 2023 / 08:05PM GMT

Balaji Prasad - Barclays Investment Bank - Analyst



Good afternoon everyone. My name is Balaji Prasad. I'm the senior analyst for the specialty pharmaceuticals coverage. Continuing on with our afternoon session, we have with us the management from Tarsus. We've Leo Greenstein, the Chief Financial Officer of Tarsus. In this session, [we've around] around 5 minutes of presentation and around 20 minutes of Q&A. With that, over to you, Leo.



Leo Greenstein - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO



Thank you. (technical difficulty) I'd like to discuss the legal disclaimer. And just make note that we're making forward-looking statements during today's presentation.



Tarsus is on its way towards being the leading eye care pharma leader, starting with TP-03, the first potential FDA approved drug for demodex blepharitis with blockbuster potential. Demodex blepharitis is a large and underserved market with approximately 25 million patients today in the US. As we develop TP-03 to treat DB, we're also actively progressing our pipeline into the clinic, notably within