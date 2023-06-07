Jun 07, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Bobby Azamian - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO



Hello, everyone. My name is Bobby Azamian. I'm the CEO of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and I'm excited to give you an update today. So we sit here today less than three months from our producer date. And so I want to make sure to hit the high points on what Tarsus is. And I think the uniqueness of Tarsus is, we are creating a category with a curative product. And we will talk more about that. And I think that leads us to a lot of really strong fundamentals for our launch upcoming.



We understand how to launch a product. Our team has decades of experience really blending eyecare leadership and biotech launch experience. And finally, we're going to focus on the launch today, but there's more to Tarsus's story. We have a Phase 2 pipeline across three products with two of those reading out later this year.



So a lot of you know about eye care, but let me just level set. So we all know our eyes are important, our vision is very important to us. What might not be as well known is the front of the eye is actually the bigger part of the market. That's