Q1 2023 Taskus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for the TaskUs First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Bryce Maddock, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Balaji Sekar, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that the