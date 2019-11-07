Q3 2019 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Carrols Restaurant Group Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available for replay.
I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Tim LaLonde, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Timothy J. LaLonde - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. - Interim CFO, Interim Treasurer & Interim VP
Good morning, everyone. By now you should have access to our earnings announcements released earlier this morning, which is available on our website at www.carrols.com under the Investor Relations section.
Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may consist of comments regarding our strategies, intentions, guidance or plans. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, undue
