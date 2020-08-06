Q2 2020 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and would be available for replay.



I will now turn the conference over to Tony Hull, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Anthony E. Hull - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. - VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Mora, and good morning, everyone. By now, you should have access to our earnings announcement and earnings review presentation that are both -- were both released earlier this morning and are available on our website at www.carrols.com under the Investor Relations section.



Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may consist of comments regarding our strategies, intentions or plans. These statements are not guarantees of future