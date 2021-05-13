Q1 2021 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the Carrols Restaurant Group First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available for replay.



I will now turn the conference over to Tony Hull, Carrol's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Anthony E. Hull - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. - VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. By now, you should have access to our earnings announcement released earlier this morning and an earnings review presentation that are both available on our website at www.carrols.com, under the Investor Relations section.



Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may consist of comments regarding our strategies, intentions or plans. These statements are not guarantees of future performance,