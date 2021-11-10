Q3 2021 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available for replay. I'll now turn the conference over to Ms. Gretta Miles, Controller for Carrols Restaurant Group. Please go ahead.



Gretta Miles -



Thank you, Melissa, and Good morning, everyone. By now, you should have access to our earnings announcement released earlier this morning and an earnings presentation that are both available on our website at www.carrols.com under the Investor Relations section. Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion, including answers to questions posed to management may include forward-looking statements or comments with respect to our strategies, intentions or plans and the future direction of revenues, input costs or other aspects pertaining to our