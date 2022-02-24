Q4 2021 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the Carrols Restaurant Group Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available for replay.



I will now turn the conference over to Tony Hull, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Anthony E. Hull - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. - VP, CFO & Treasurer



Actually, we're going to turn it over to Gretta Miles. Gretta, go ahead.



Gretta Beth Miles - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. - Controller



Thank you, Paul, and Tony, and good morning, everyone. By now, you should have access to our earnings announcement, released earlier this morning, and our earnings presentation that are both available on our website at www.carrols.com under the Investor Relations section.



Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind everyone that our