Q2 2023 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Gretta Beth Miles - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. - VP, Controller & Assistant Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. By now you should have access to our earnings announcement released earlier today and our earnings presentation that are both available on our website at www.carrolls.com under the Investor Relations section.



Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion, including answers to questions posed to management, may include forward-looking statements or comments with respect to our strategies, intentions or plans and