Q3 2023 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Welcome to Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.'s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



I will now turn the conference over to Gretta Miles, Carrols Controller and Assistant Treasurer.



Gretta Beth Miles - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. - VP, Controller & Assistant Treasurer



Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone.