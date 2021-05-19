Bancorp Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to The Bancorp 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Daniel Cohen, Chairman of the Board. Mr. Cohen, the floor is yours.



Daniel Gideon Cohen - The Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman & Executive VP



Thank you very much, Michelle. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Daniel Cohen, Chairman of the Board of The Bancorp, Inc. It's my pleasure to welcome all of you to our annual meeting, which is being held in virtual format. It is 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. And in accordance with the notice of the meeting, I call to order the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of The Bancorp, Inc.



Before proceeding, I would like to make certain introductions and announcements. I would like to introduce the other directors of The Bancorp who are present at the meeting today: Walter T. Beach, Michael Bradley, John Chrystal, Matthew Cohn, John Eggemeyer, Hersh Kozlov, William H. Lamb, James J. McEntee, III, Daniela A. Mielke, Stephanie B