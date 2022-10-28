Oct 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Bancorp, Inc.'s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andres Viroslav, investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Andres Viroslav - The Bancorp, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the Bancorp's Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Frenkiel, our Chief Financial Officer.
This morning's call is being webcast on our website at www.thebancorp.com. There will be a replay of the call available via webcast on our website beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. The dial-in for the replay is 1 (877) 344-7529 with a confirmation code of 5997176.
Before I turn the call over to Damian, I would like to remind everyone that when used in this conference call, the words
Q3 2022 Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...