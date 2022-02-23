Q4 2021 Taboola.com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Taboola Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the broadcast over to Ms. Jennifer Horsley. Ma'am, you may begin.



Jennifer Horsley -



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Taboola's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings conference call. I'm here with Adam Singolda, our Founder and CEO; and Steve Walker, our CFO. We issued our earnings press release yesterday after market and it is available along with our Q4 Shareholder Letter in the Investors section of our website.



Now, I'll quickly cover the safe harbor. Certain statements today, including our expectations for future periods are forward-looking statements. They are not facts and are subject to material risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings. These statements are based on currently available information and we undertake no duty to update them, except as required by law. Today's discussion is also subject to the forward-looking