May 17, 2023 / 07:45PM GMT

Laura Martin - Needham & Company LLC - Analyst



I'm happy to have on stage Adam Singolda. Adam founded Taboola in 2007 from his parents' house in Israel. Adam's vision was to build a recommendation engine that would help people discover things they may like and never knew existed. Today, Taboola is a leading recommendation company for the open web.



Prior to founding Taboola, he served in the Israeli Defense Forces as a research and development engineer and manager. Having graduated from IDF Officers Academy with honors, he studied computer science at the Open University of Israel. Does that mean you didn't graduate?



Adam Singolda - Taboola.com Ltd. - Founder & CEO



I did not graduate.



Laura Martin - Needham & Company LLC - Analyst



Okay. That's what it implies, that you studied there. Okay, no problem.



Adam Singolda - Taboola.com Ltd. - Founder & CEO



I tried.



Laura Martin - Needham & Company LLC - Analyst



