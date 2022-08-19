Q2 2022 Toughbuilt Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the ToughBuilt second-quarter 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Martin Galstyan, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Martin Galstyan - ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. - CFO



Good morning and thank you all for joining us today to discuss ToughBuilt's second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Again, my name is Martin Galstyan, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of ToughBuilt. Joining me on today's call is Michael Panosian, President and Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt.



Michael will begin today's discussion by providing operational and financial highlights from the second quarter. I will then review our financial performance for the same period. Michael will conclude the discussion with our plans for 2022 and beyond.



Before turning the call over to Michael, I would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made by management are covered under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995