Aug 19, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the ToughBuilt second-quarter 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Martin Galstyan, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.
Martin Galstyan - ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. - CFO
Good morning and thank you all for joining us today to discuss ToughBuilt's second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Again, my name is Martin Galstyan, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of ToughBuilt. Joining me on today's call is Michael Panosian, President and Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt.
Michael will begin today's discussion by providing operational and financial highlights from the second quarter. I will then review our financial performance for the same period. Michael will conclude the discussion with our plans for 2022 and beyond.
Before turning the call over to Michael, I would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made by management are covered under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Q2 2022 Toughbuilt Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...