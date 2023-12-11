Toughbuilt Industries Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 11, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Martin Galstyan - Toughbuilt Industries Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. As the operator just mentioned, my name is Martin Galstyan and I am the Chief Financial Officer of ToughBuilt Industries. On behalf of the company and its Board of Directors, it's my pleasure to welcome everyone to ToughBuilt Industries' 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting. As in the past, we are hosting this year's shareholder meeting online in order to allow more shareholders to attend and participate than they would otherwise be able to if the meeting was held in person.



We have shareholders attending via the web portal and toll-free numbers we have provided in our proxy statement and proxy card for this year's meeting.