Nov 12, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Evan David Seigerman - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - VP & Senior Equity Research Analyst



My name is Evan Seigerman, I'm the senior large cap biotechnology analyst here at CrÃ©dit Suisse, and it's my pleasure to introduce Theravance Biopharma with the Chairman and CEO, Rick Winningham.



Rick E. Winningham - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, and I'd like to thank CrÃ©dit Suisse for inviting us here to present. For the next few minutes, I'll be giving you an update on Theravance Biopharma. First, the obligatory safe harbor statement, and forward looking statements that I'll be making throughout the course of my presentation. We're in a very exciting period in history of the company. By, really, the fruits of the labor over the last several years, we've been able to build a significant pipeline of products, from products that are on the market, products that are in Phase III, Phase II, entering the clinic in Phase I and then a fairly deep research pipeline.



Some of the key programs that I'll be