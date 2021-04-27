Theravance Biopharma Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Rick E. Winningham - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Theravance Biopharma 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. It's now 3:31 Irish Standard Time, and the meeting will please come to order. My name is Rick Winningham, and as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Theravance Biopharma, I will be presiding over this meeting.



I'd like to introduce the directors who are present today by telephone: Bob Gunderson, Burton Malkiel, Dean Mitchell, Susan Molineaux, Donal O'Connor, Deepa Pakianathan, Laurie Smaldone Alsup, George Whitesides, Bill Young and Eran Broshy. Also present today -- and George, yes, George Whitesides. Also present today is Ann Brady, President, Theravance Biopharma Ireland Limited; and also present today by telephone are Richard Ramko from Ernst & Young LLP, the company's independent public accounting firm; Judy To from Ernst & Young LLP, the company's independent public accounting firm; Andrew Hindman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Brad Shafer, Executive Vice President and General