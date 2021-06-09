LendingTree Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Douglas R. Lebda - LendingTree, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good morning. I'm Doug Lebda. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of LendingTree, Inc.



I'm Doug -- as I said, I'm Doug Lebda, Chairman and CEO of the company, and I now call the meeting to order. This meeting is being webcast live. Along with my fellow directors and executive officers of the company in attendance, I welcome all stockholders participating in this webcast as well. Lisa Young, our General Counsel and Secretary of the company, will act as secretary of the meeting.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this meeting is governed by Delaware law and our corporate bylaws, and thus we're required to follow certain formal procedures. The rules of conduct for the meeting are available for review on the virtual meeting site. In order to conduct an orderly and efficient meeting, we ask that each of you abide by these rules.



The Board of Directors set April 12, 2021, as the record date for this stockholders' meeting. A list of the stockholders of record as of the close of