Q4 2022 Lendingtree Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Andrew N. Wessel - LendingTree, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, Michelle, and good morning to everyone joining us on the call this morning to discuss LendingTree's Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results. On the call today are Doug Lebda, LendingTree's Chairman and CEO; J.D. Moriarty, President of Marketplace and COO; Trent Ziegler, CFO; and Scott Peyree, President of Insurance. As a reminder to everyone, we posted a detailed letter to shareholders on our Investor Relations website earlier today. And for the purposes of today's call, we will assume that listeners have read that letter and will focus on Q&A. Before I hand the call over to Doug for his remarks, I remind everyone that during today's call, we may discuss LendingTree's expectations for future